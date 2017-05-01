This is the 22-year-old convict lover of Aaron Hernandez | Daily Mail Online

- The mystery prisoner who Aaron Hernandez wrote to before his shocking suicide is a 22-year-old man jailed for a knife-point robbery in Northbridge, Mass.
- Kyle Kennedy was the last person to see the former New England Patriot alive and is now on suicide watch inside maximum security Souza-Baranowski Corrections Center
- Hernandez gave him a $50,000 watch and other property shortly before he took his life and left one of three notes - the others to his fiancée and daughter
- In an online profile on the website Write A Prisoner, Kennedy described his sexual orientation as 'straight''
- 'I stand at 5' 10', I weigh 175 pounds, I have brown hair and brown eyes. I am also heavily tattooed. I work out, read books and write to help me pass the time'
- Kennedy has also been convicted of heroin trafficking and possession
- Hernandez jammed the door to the cell — number G2-57 — with cardboard and piled furniture against the door to slow down anyone trying to enter.
- He also covered the interior window with a curtain to cover up his nakedness
