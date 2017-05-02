Donald Trump's doctor breaks his silence | PBS NewsHour

“It never occurred to me that he was the oldest president, not for a second,” Bornstein, 69, said in his Upper East Side office of the 70-year-old Trump. He said that “there’s nothing to share” on a regular basis about a president’s health. “Ronald Reagan had pre-senile dementia. I mean, seriously, did they share that one with you, or did Nancy just cover it up?”

If something happens to him, then it happens to him.

“If something happens to him, then it happens to him,” Bornstein said. “It’s like all the rest of us, no? That’s why we have a vice president and a speaker of the House and a whole line of people. They can just keep dying.”

If Bornstein wasn’t interested much in discussing Trump, there was plenty else that did enthuse him. In a three-hour interview with STAT, his first since the election, Bornstein seemed more interested in talking about about how insurance companies are too powerful, how walk-in clinics poorly serve patients, and how doctors aren’t held in the same esteem as they used to be