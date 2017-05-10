Can We Honestly Say That We Have a Government Right Now?

Many things puzzle me, but one is the total disconnect between the Stock Market and political reality. We had the election, it is done and over with and the country moved on and employment as reported is high, and hiring is clipping along, and the Stock Market is somewhere near Jupiter. This makes no sense, Trump fires and hires at will, and who is exactly running things? I really don't think that it is very clear who is in control of what, and where exactly is the country headed.

Never before has everything been so directionless, but the markets are like the Energizer Bunny just kept going and going. It is too strange that the Markets have had no major correction in almost 7 years, unless it really isn't real.

The political climate is more akin to a Coup right now, than business as usual. In normal times, half the movers and shakers in Government and in Financial institutions, have committed enough errors to send the normal person to Leavenworth for years.

Who is in bed with who, and how much money flows like rivers to certain individuals who have in their life time done nothing of any merit?

How do millions, become billions, then trillions, and now, good Lord, quadrillions, it is totally insane! There are not enough trees on the planet to print the amounts of money that supposedly exist!

What, Trump could fire the entire work force of the Government, then what? Checks and balances flew over the Cuckoo's Nest when Trump fired Comey. Does he now fire Judges?

We are in no man's land, and anyone who doesn't see that is totally delusional. Why should anyone obey anyone one else at this point in time. Guns for hire, emasculated enforcement, what the hell.

Keep the money coming, from where and the ship of fate has no Captain.