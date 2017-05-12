Republicans Have to Go Down with Trump

There are fine lines in all things. The GOP so far have been at least enabling Trump to continue going further and further over the line.

There is a point in law where guilt by association comes into play. By now, there are certainly Senators and possibly Representatives who have first hand knowledge of wrongdoing. In the legalistic world in which we now all live, to have knowledge of conspiracy or even treasonous acts, and not coming forward with them, could put a person under at least scrutiny.

We know from Watergate, that those who had knowledge--at least some went to jail. Yes, we are in a crisis mode. The FBI who normally is the one agency to which whistleblowers could turn to, is now possibly compromised. There is no love lost between the Agency and the White House, that is now common knowledge. It is unlikely that the White House would voluntarily cooperate with any investigation.

Just as SCOTUS is now an arm of the right wing, the FBI is under extreme pressure by the GOP led Whitehouse. The will of Congressional leaders to investigate the actions of the GOP or possible role of members of the GOP to withhold evidence is in question. Justice may now well be a politic at least in the future. There still may be some real patriots who bleed for the truth in all things. The populace again is dependent on true heroes, those who were like Hamilton who gave all for the ideal.

For those who have fallen victim of Trump's persuasion, their's should be a fate befitting of true measure.