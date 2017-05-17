Another Russia crisis? It's time to start talking about impeachment - LA Times

To the editor: On the 117th day of Donald Trump’s administration, Americans learned that their president revealed highly classified intelligence to the Russian officials visiting him in the Oval Office on May 10. After his surrogates issued general denials without taking questions, the president admitted that he had revealed the sensitive information and had the absolute right to do so. (“Trump admits sharing information with Russia about terror threat,” May 16)

The classified information reportedly came from a U.S. ally with the understanding that it not be shared. Foreign governments that share information with the United States will now consider cutting off access.

While denying access to U.S. media, Trump allowed the Russian ambassador, the foreign minister and their photographer into the Oval Office, where he blurted out top-secret information. Trump clearly does not understand the meaning of the words “confidential” or “classified,” the same allegation he previously used to attack Hillary Clinton.

On the campaign trail, Trump questioned whether Clinton should receive security briefings, and now this is a proper question to ask of the president. Can he be trusted with the nuclear codes?