Putin Offers to Provide a 'Record' of Trump's Disclosures to Russian Envoys

Mr. Putin dismissed the claim that Mr. Trump had revealed any information that could be considered highly sensitive, returning to a favorite Kremlin theme: that the United States is gripped by an anti-Russian fever.

“What surprises me is that they are shaking up the domestic political situation, using anti-Russian slogans. Either they don’t understand the damage they’re doing to their own country, in which case they are simply stupid, or they understand everything, in which case they are dangerous and corrupt,” Mr. Putin said.

Making light of the Oval Office episode and the value of Mr. Trump’s disclosure, Mr. Putin joked that he would reprimand Mr. Lavrov because “he hasn’t shared those secrets with us.”

Mr. Putin’s fans in Russia reacted with delight to Mr. Putin’s move, with Sergei A. Markov, an analyst close to the Kremlin, rejoicing on Twitter over the Russian president’s assertiveness. “Well done, Putin. He surfed the wave into the U.S. information storm,” Mr. Markov wrote.