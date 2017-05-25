THE GOP AND SOME CONVENIENT DOUBLE STANDARDS

When President Obama nominated Merrick Garland to fill Antonin Scalia’s open seat after the latter’s death, Mitch McConnell accused Obama of politicizing the nomination process during an election year. Senate Republicans refused to even meet with Garland.

Governing Party: What’s the Holdup?

Last week, McConnell complained about Senate Democrats’ objections to Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, claiming: “If they don’t find Gorsuch acceptable, are they taking the position that the vacancy should never be filled at all? Last year they were complaining about there being a vacancy for roughly a year.” What prevented that seat from being filled again?