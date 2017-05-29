'What Trump is attempting is no less than the destruction of America's "national conscience." '

Those words appear at the end of a very pointed column in today’s New York Times by Roger Cohen. The title of the column is ‘America First’ Has Not Upended the World. Except It Has.

Put simply, you should read it.

Cohen’s expertise has been foreign affairs.

He spent years covering the topic for the International Herald Tribune before he came to the Times.

He is a superb writer.

It is hard to extract from this column, in part because it is so tightly written.

Consider. After going through how Mattis and McMaster have to some degree reigned in the worst of this President to try to keep our actions internationally somewhat sane, we encounter the following: