Newsvine

Aix sponsa

About Articles: 266 Seeds: 1408 Comments: 11694 Since: Sep 2008

'What Trump is attempting is no less than the destruction of America's "national conscience." '

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Aix sponsa View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Mon May 29, 2017 6:39 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Those words appear at the end of a very pointed column in today’s New York Times by Roger Cohen.  The title of the column is ‘America First’ Has Not Upended the World. Except It Has.

Put simply, you should read it.

Cohen’s expertise has been foreign affairs.

He spent years covering the topic for the International Herald Tribune before he came to the Times.

He is a superb writer.

It is hard to extract from this column, in part because it is so tightly written.

Consider.  After going through how Mattis and McMaster have to some degree reigned in the worst of this President to try to keep our actions internationally somewhat sane, we encounter the following:

Adults have taken charge. There is still a lot of noise, but “America First” has not upended the world.

Except that it has. A disaster is unfolding whose consequences for humanity and decency will be devastating

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor