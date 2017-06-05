In coal country, uncertainty over health care looms large In the county with the shortest life expectancy in America, one nurse keeps her focus on treatment

BY JESSICA CONTRERATHE WASHINGTON POST

NORTHFOLK, W.Va. — Another morning, another list of patients and problems in the hands of 35–year–old Keisha Saunders. Diabetes, depression, heart disease. Robert needs lower blood pressure. Buffy needs prescriptions filled. Mary needs to lose 50 pounds, so she can get what she really needs, a new hip.

Again, the list extends to the bottom of Keisha’s notepad, as it has so many days since the Affordable Care Act mandated that everyone have health insurance. Unlike in Washington, where health care is a contentious policy debate, health care where Keisha is a nurse practitioner is a daily need to be filled. The high rates of chronic diseases in McDowell County have made it the county with the shortest life expectancy in the nation.