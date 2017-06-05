Certain Right-Wing Newsvine Members Organizing 'Collapsing "Gangs" '

Yes, Newsvine is the venue for organized attacks on certain individuals. Without mentioning a name, we all know who is the victim, and who are the perpetrators. I do pine for the day, when such would not be tolerated, there was a standard for literary conduct, at one time.

Has the line been crossed, here? Do we have to finally ask the obvious question? Can long-time, established Newsvine contributors be shut down by white trash. Oh, I finally said it.

If you watched Moonlight which is the Best Picture of the Year you got a triple dose of reality, for being a poor, black, young gay man.

I am sure that it offended some, and some would never watch the movie. It was brutal, not in the sense of being bloody or murderous.

It was a strong submersion in reality. Only if a god of justice could turn some white people into a young black gay boy/man, would they ever be able to prove to god how tough they really were.

Oh, is it racist, to ask god for such a condemnation to ask the master of the universe to have such a damning thought as to turn a white person into a poor, black, young gay? How could god be so cruel, as to do such?

But there are many poor young blacks. Not all are gay, but all are stuck in their skin. In the movie, I was stunned to hear young blacks so casually calling even their closest friends by the N word. I just cringed, and a chill went up and down my spine, when I heard it over, and over.

Oh, I have been white all my life, I have been to combat in war, I have been close to death many times in circumstances, and in illness.

I even, thought of myself as being "tough" when I was on Tour in the Army. But, what if god, came to me, and told me that I would have to live the life of a black boy, growing up in a project community, that I would be poor--have a drugged out mom, little to eat, and discover as a child that I was also gay.

How tough would I be then?

Is there really reverse racism? I mean, blacks imposing their politics, money, will, religion, values, ideals, on whites? Really, black people expecting white people to act black? Really?

Can a white call someone of the same skin, white trash?