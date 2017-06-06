Re-Regs and Multiple Posts Killing Newsvine

In the Era of Post Truth and Alternative Facts it is hard to determine what is real and what is not. I have been a Newsvine Member since 2008. In the Beginning, Newsvine was almost like a University Level writing class. We had moderators, and even seasoned posters kept diatribes from being posted to Newsvine.

Much has changed for the worst. When we had mods, re-regs didn't have much of a chance of gaining much footing, and were quickly booted out of posting or banned entirely. Today, we have at least one person who openly brags about being a re-reg, and thinks it is quite amusing.

I am sure there are many former booted re-regs back on the Vine, and a slew of duplicate accounts by the same person. Is there anything wrong with playing both sides of the street and in between when writing on a blog? Up until a year or so ago, Newsvine was the exception to 1000s of internet blogs, in that, we had some quality writers.

Now, Newsvine has become a joke, just like the 1000s of useless blogs, for people who have virtually nothing better to do with themselves.

Is there a war on intellectuals worldwide, it appears to be a yes. So, why all of a sudden, are people around the world so set on destroying what has taken 1000s of years to develop?

It isn't just Newsvine, anti-reason forces are at work in most any venue. Yes, there are real terrorists, and many wanna-be terrorists. They just want to mess things ups for everyone else. They are so miserable, that they have to make things miserable for anyone around them.

We even have a President, who is going around the world, systematically destroying most of what he doesn't understand, and pissing off people who used to be steady allies.

So what is with this fascination of being a contrarian, a rabble rouser, a brat, a meddler, a joker, a mad clown.

We have them on the Vine now, so is it worth staying in their company, or has the Vine become but a middle school playground for project bullies?