Last Three Articles Collaspsed

Gee, I must be popular with the invisible moderator. My last three articles have been collapsed either by the self-appointed mod or by the gang of collaspers.

The right claim that the left are supposed to be nice, and roll over and play dead when attacked. But the right can be Clint Eastwood and have the left look down the barrel of a 44 mag.

Kind of like role-playing: Cops and robbers, Cowboys and Indians, now the right and the left on Newsvine. Of course, in rpg games, the cops are supposed to win, the cowboys are supposed to win, and likewise, here on this venue the right would like to win.

Are there rules on Newsvine, supposed to be. However, again, lefties are supposed to toe the line, whilest the right can have the occasional break-down and fill cyberspace with fire and brimstone remarks (and get away with it).

Some have mentioned, that the right may be 'cheating' in collapsing and removing articles. Is it just collaboration, that one side should seem to have 'more power' than the other?

There are plenty of right wing forums out there, and was stated by one of our members, that Newsvine has always been a venue for the left leaning.

Should I, or much of the left of Newsvine go to a Fox blog or a Breitbart blog, and shut down the righties over there?

It has to stop, no one should have the power to collapse or remove an article, period. Why, because the privilege is being abused.

Don't bother collapsing this article, as it will be continually reposted.