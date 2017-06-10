99-million-year-old bird found preserved in amber stuns scientists

Unlike modern birds, this newborn hatchling is from a now-extinct branch of the family tree called Enantiornithines. Researchers say they would have looked a lot like modern-day avians, with the exception of some added features such as claws on their wing tips and small teeth tucked away in their beaks.

The fossil has already taught researchers a lot about the ancient species. They’ve determined that birds like these were able to take care of themselves much earlier than most modern bird species, thanks to fully developed flight feathers at the time of their hatching, suggesting that they could take to the skies immediately rather than being confined to a nest for the early part of their lives. The amber treasure will soon be put on display at the Shanghai Museum of Natural History until the end of July.