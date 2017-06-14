'England is finished'

“Originally I voted for Brexit because there are no jobs here. Things in this country are very tough,” Bhamra said. “But now I realize that it would have been better to stay in Europe. After Brexit, people here from Eastern Europe feel that they're different. But they’re not.”

A few doors down, Roxanne Plesa, 31, sits behind a cash register at R&B Magazin Romanesc, the Romanian grocery she runs with her husband Costinil.

“I'm not happy...like all Romanians, no one is happy about what happened last year,” Plesa says. She steps aside to ring out a Romanian woman who nods along knowingly.

After nine years living in the city Plesa says she feels scared in the wake of Brexit.