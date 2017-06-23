Lest We Forget

The Sub-Prime crisis, is but a distant memory, for most. Many of us have seen our stock investments, double, triple, even 10 times or more. Dark were the days when Lehman Brothers became the chosen fall guys for the excesses of Wall Street Bankers.

Most have recovered, and hot money is cheap. But there was a price for all the banking bail-outs and car dealer giveaways.

We forget, that there was no liquidity in the markets, all the hot money had turned cold, and no one was buying anything.

One expression has since lost it's meaning: printing money. The idea that we just turn the printing presses on to re-make the money that was 'lost' is not correct, of course.

But in a way, the effect of bailing out Wall Street Bankers has been very expensive, to a few, mostly the middle class and below.

While, the professional number crunchers, have manipulated economic reality, to effectively 'hold down' the inflation numbers, and rig the 'true' cost of living, the effect of 'doubling-down' on the debt caused by the most wealthy influences has come back to bite into the lives of the less fortunate.

For those who were not able to 'gamble' the government hand-out to market/futures players, they lost at least half of their livelihood. The rent payment has now doubled, the price of a new car: doubled. Some essential items, more than doubled, and medical related items and issues, have gone exponential.

While wanting to cut-corners, to recover lost status, the GOP type have engorged themselves on the 'helicopter' monies thrown out by the Fed to the banks and lenders. Imagine, all the 'free' money falling like manna from the skies of the Fed, and the greed-lust vacuuming up the windfall, like a sewer-pipe sucker.

Surely, gone is the Wall Street mess, and the fat cats are way the hell, fatter, yet.

The 1% to 3% have managed to bank, all the monies that were 'intended' to help . . . all.

In reality, all that was accomplished, was to enslave a people to even more debt.

Now, the penitence given to 'real' wounded warriors, is but an insult. While VA managers 'cashed in' like the bankers and lenders, by stealing it, from the mouths of the most vulnerable and 'the sacrificed,' the least worthy manged to stash away the spoils of war.

The victims of war, are now the victims of a system that gave to the rich, and stole candy from the mouths of babes, of our best and finest.

Again, as prices have doubled and more, compensation for the nation's veterans (of our many and extended wars,) are now highly embarrassing, and wholly inadequate.

While the wounded soldier's neighbor, may have had direct and indirect windfall profits from the sub-prime bailouts, which include the rapid inflation of stock prices, the VA Dependent soldier has seen his woefully inadequate token reimbursement, has become but a rich man's child's, monthly allowance.

Let we forget, that those who don't serve, owe everything to those who did/do. Lest We Forget.