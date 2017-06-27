Why Do Republicans Think That They Own God, Inc.

As ridiculous as my title sounds, all, I mean all of the Die Hard GOPers who I personally know, always, and I mean, always, come at the left leaning with this oblique argument (subtle, sometimes obvious) argument that their logic (rather, lack of it) is always superior, because they have God in their pocket (or at least by pocketbook).

Gets really tiring, that the Far Right does not see what happens when a Church/State does exist. History tells of the abuses to science, scientists, and children during the dark and middle ages. If the religious idealists had not throttled the great minds of the past, we would have not lost the Great Library at Alexandria, and the works of great scientists like Da Vinci would have brought great scientific and engineering rewards long before. Just watch the series: Cosmos and it will become apparent what anti-science theists have done to mankind, by denying, truth.

We currently have two Islamic Church/State groups opposing advancement, just as in the past. We have Iran and Isis. Though, both would like to dominate the world with their ideology, both are incorrect. Why, because they are both run by ultra-conservatives, that's right, ultra-conservatives.

Oh, bloody hell, do you think that the far right, alt-right see themselves in their counterparts:

Some titles for traditional Islamic leaders include Caliph, Imam, Sheikh, Mufti, Mujtahid and Allamah. The titles of "Ayatollah" and "Grand Ayatollah" exist only in the Shiite sect of Islam.

High positions in any, I mean any religion, are both conservative and oppressive, and that is exactly how they get power over their believers.

Even in North Korea, the 'soul' devotion to the Kim Family, is that of religious nature. The Kims are thought of in a Deistic manner, and revered as a type of incarnation.

Mankind has always, had a type of Shamanism. It is that gods are created in man's image. We then have those who represent the deemed higher authority, and to those we always give power.

Even populist leaders, like the Caesars, Khans, Pharaohs, Napoleon, yes, Hitler were thought of as higher than human, not of earthly origin, superior beings.

Getting back to the conservative type: they are followers of great men. Yes, followers of shaman.

They seem to have this need for a strong leader, and then become sub-subservient, always.

Science, says now, that it is product of paranoia wired into the brain.

