Of course, as predicted my recent article was collapsed after a collaboration of certain members or the same members many times over.

I have filed a complaint, and am waiting the result from Newsvine.

I may not be heard, in my complaint, and be silenced. Not very pleasant to be a 'target' for writing the 'truth.'

The Right-Wing has become militant and radicalized and that is now obvious even on little old Newsvine.

Perhaps, Vlad's Dog's leaving was a premonition of what was to come.