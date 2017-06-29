After having several of my articles collapsed, I have been wondering why is the need to control others and their information, so strong, but only to about half of the population, mostly the conservative type. Why? the authoritarianism we see in evangelicals, the far right of both Islam, Christianity, and Judaism, the Abrahamic Religions.

Of course, the religious can hide behind their, beliefs and brow beat their targets. Up until fairly recently, the elders wore beards, in fact, in some Islamic Nations, there are beard patrols to see if the men are all sporting facial hair.

Perhaps, we should require those who participate in a 501 (c) 3 religion to sport beards, so the beard patrols can make sure that the men are in accordance to religious principles.

Oh well, getting used to having my articles collapsed after ruffling the feathers of our embedded virtual beard pat trollers.

So, if you like the article, perhaps you should copy and paste it, for safe keeping, from our resident snowflakes.

Well, back to the subject: why do people feel compelled 'to monitor' others, but be very much loud mouths themselves?

I did research, and found this tid-bit.

https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/intimacy-and-desire/201105/people-who-cant-control-themselves-control-the-people-around-them

The Arnold Schwarzenegger / Tiger Woods / Elliot Spitzer/ John Edwards / etc. debacles demonstrate a completely different view of "people who can't control themselves control the people around them." When people depend on getting a positive sense of self from others, their partners' preferences for monogamy often go up in smoke, and the marriage revolves around containment by implanting false beliefs. Learning to self-soothe is a kindness to others Speaking to the best in people makes them see farther than their own immediate self-interest. That's why I truly hope it's the best in you reading this. If so, I'm sure you'll understand two final thoughts: One of the kindest things you can do for the people you love is to develop more emotional autonomy. Managing your own emotions, anxieties, and feelings of self-worth gives other people back their lives.

My article will have a short life, so getting used to having a target on my back, perhaps a bit like how people with dark skin feel, or the bullied middle schooler, the old person who is no longer relevant, which is getting close to being a truism for yours truly.

Well, I guess I need to be controlled, by the beard patrol on Newsvine, so comment quickly, the clock is a-ticking, and I could use a glass of warm milk, no bottle with nipple.