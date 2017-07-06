Who are the Sock Puppets and Who Are the Masters

In this New Wild West Newsvine, things are not as they once were. Gone are the Moderators, and the Re-Regs and their Sock Puppets are abounding. I do not know which is worse the massive attack on Newsvine by Personas coming to Newsvine for a free Venue to hock their goods and services, or our own resident Trolls.

Oh yes, the Trolls know who they are, they attack articles for their self amusement. arrange their collaspse-ment, and contribute nothing to the Newsvine Community.

In this virtual world, it is hard to tell who is real and who is not. We should have a unified definition of what makes someone real in a cyber world. Perhaps it is a quality that some in real life, have never had, so they can be anything or anybody they dream to be, in a venue like this. It does come down to character of the originating individual.

Hobby Lobby has been defended here on Newsvine, the beliefs and policies to be defended as a Christian Family Business with lofty ideals, and those ideals should take precedent over those rights of others so that the Family Values of a Christian Organization to not have to be compromised in a secular world.

Now we have heard that such views give license to steal another cultures historical artifacts, because the same were on a Mission from their special god. Getting a little hard to put one's mind around the rationale of such a -- cult like view.

So, some people's views are more valid than other people's views because they belong to the 'right' group, right?

What happens if an opposing group claims the same authority to do what they want to do? Gets pretty confusing to tell which group can really claim the authority.

So like, Newsvine now. Some claim their authority to dictate their views by removing opposing articles in essence, virtual assassination, and then promotion a quasi-agenda coming from no particular group.

Don't know Hobby Lobby to be a 501 (c) 3 nor do I think any Nation on Newsvine is a Church.