35 Largest Christian Denominations in the United States



The following 35 Christian denominations and their membership statistics were taken from the 2001 "American Religious Identification Survey" conducted by The Graduate Center of the City University of New York.

In the 2001 survey, 50,281 American residential households were asked "What is your religion, if any?" without a suggested list of potential answers or prompts. People who identified themselves as "Christian" or "Protestant" in response to the question were then asked to further specify their particular denomination though some chose not to do so. This list of 35 denominations is a reflection of the range of those responses.