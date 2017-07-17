Newsvine

Aix sponsa

About Articles: 274 Seeds: 1431 Comments: 12015 Since: Sep 2008

New study reaffirms the link between conservative religious faith and climate change doubt - The Washington Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Aix sponsa View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Mon Jul 17, 2017 2:10 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Because let’s face it — we already knew that conservative religiosity in the United States was closely tied to denying evolution. What wasn’t so obvious was why views of global warming, or the environment, would seem to so closely track views on where we humans (and the rest of all life on Earth) come from. Yet it seems they do:

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor