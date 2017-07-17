The American Civil War Redux: A Middle Class Divided by Robert Weitzel

In our country’s first civil war the obscenely rich southern land barons, whose wealth was tethered to the lash-scarred backs of their slaves, convinced poor southern dirt farmers who owned a few acres and a mule to fight to save a slave-based aristocracy with little “trickle down” — over 258,000 Confederate men died, give or take. Then as now, the obscenely rich had no intention of sharing the wealth had their side won.

It was obvious who was the boss and who was the lackey in Scott Walker’s recent phone conversation with “David Koch.” The Koch brothers and the wealth they wield are responsible for the propaganda that convinced the Piggly Wiggly clerks and scores of union — dare I say teachers? — and non-union middle class workers to vote Walker into office. Keep in mind, he lied and prevaricated and promised “change” as politicians are wont to do. Predictably, the casual voter had no clue as to Walker’s stealth agenda.

In 2008, Forbes magazine identified the Koch brothers as the captains of the second largest privately held company in the United States, with an annual income of $98 billion. They were number one in 2006. Their empire was built on oil and gas futures by their father, Fred G. Koch.