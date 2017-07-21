Newsvine

Trump Gives Alaska To Russia As Thank You Gift

“Alaska used to be part of Russia, so we’re merely giving a very cold, very far away place back to its rightful owner,” Trump continued.  “I’m hoping that this very generous gesture of good will is going to kick off eight years of great relations between our nations.”

“Of course, I didn’t just give Russia to President Putin to thank him for his help and support,” Trump bragged to the stunned press corps.  “I also did it to create jobs.”

