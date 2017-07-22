Developing... Live Updates: Trump Mentions His "Complete Power To Pardon" In An Angry Saturday Tweetstorm

Twitter: @realDonaldTrump

President Trump on Saturday unleashed a barrage of tweets, attacking the media and his former rival for the presidency, Hillary Clinton, while also signaling that he has been mulling his pardon powers.

Earlier this week, the Washington Post reported that Trump had asked his team to explore his power to pardon aides, his family, and even himself. His lawyer, John Dowd, told BuzzFeed News the claim was "completely false."

On Saturday morning, Trump tweeted that "all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon," but criticized the focus on pardons, saying the "only crime so far is LEAKS against us."

Trump also again brought up Hillary Clinton's emails, and asked why people aren't investigating what he said were the Clintons' ties to Russia. The president has previously said he wants to "move forward" from the talking about whether he'd prosecute Clinton.