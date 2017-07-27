Passport for Thinking Errors

I have had so many of my articles collapsed--I might be suffering from a type of author's PTSD, is that is possible. Following that sentence, I can already hear the comments from our Troll Hole Nations (the Askovians): Hillary butt hurt, crying Hillary, Obamanation, left-wing whining. In an attempt to defuse, the defusers, I will just leave this, as that.

Now onto the little time I have left before I am attacked by the Trumpster-maniacs of Newsvine, I am hear putting forth a puzzling question to those who have cast their lot with the Trumps, Ryans, McConnells, Cottons, the new Johnny Rebs of the Far Right.

Why is it that there seems to be a cause/effect allowance given to mind set? This is a very complex issue with broad ramifications.

We observe this phenomenon in in many different, but very similar authoritarian settings:

We are talking about incest. Why is incest so taboo, as a subject. It is way more common, than even expressed now, in this new supposed openness about sex crimes.

Bear with me, I am getting to the real core issue, that definitely needs to be discussed in an open forum.

I am proposing this statement:

It is never OK for the Left to do a particular thing, but is OK for the Right to do a particular (wrong) thing, if there are exclusionary rules for a social benefit for the excluded group.

Let's examine this issue in one of the latest artistic effort to explore this phenomenon:

'Moonlight' won best picture because of Oscars' version of Electoral College When the accountants then seek to determine the winner of the best picture race, they first look to see if one film has over 50 percent of the number one votes. Assuming that no film does (which is probably the case with nine nominees like this year,) they eliminate the film with the fewest number one votes. The accountants then take the number two votes on those ballots, and reassign them as number one votes. If one film then has more than 50 percent of the number one votes, it becomes the winner. If not, the accountants continue the process of eliminating films and reassigning votes, until one film has an outright majority. The purpose of this complicated method is to ensure that the Academy's most prestigious honor goes to a picture that is the consensus choice of the entire organization. (As opposed to a film which is the favorite of just a slim plurality, which could easily happen with a slate of up to 10 choices.) In a sense, the preferential ballot is the Oscar's version of the Electoral College. Both of which can produce surprising results. (See 2016 presidential election.) http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/02/28/moonlight-won-best-picture-because-oscars-version-electoral-college.html

So, what is resonating, in our society from over 2000 years ago, to right now: and it is a temporal tsunami.

The Moral Majority have revealed themselves to be the Moral Authority to do wrong when it is justified . . . I will explain.

In simplified terms were are talking about moral codex. The need of the Right to hybridized dogma and politics into a moral codex is no more than rigging the game in favor of an Authoritarian State, self serving auto duality--plutocracy.

Lets make it clear, the Right did not win, they were handed the Presidency by Partisans. Just as in the case of Moonlight, it was "predictable" that Moonlight would win over La, La, Land. It was also predictable that Slumdog Millionaire would win the 2009 Oscars because of populist "mood."

How does all this tie together. Winning, populism, codex, rape, politics, electoral college, Oscars, incest, moral authority, the far right, and political demagoguery.

Again, Trump didn't win anything, he was handed an award after a ceremony, like the Oscars.

Trump was handed the Best Picture Award, after a mistake in judgement, just like the Oscars.

However, Trump is far from being a poor, black, project born, gay youth, who could never love, because it wasn't right.

Or is he?

Trump is an eternal adolescent. Trump culturally grew up in New York, and was exposed to both the black culture and the gay culture at a very young age...Trump does not hate gays or LBGT, he does because it is politically expedient.

Trump is our Moonlight President who can't be himself, but a facade for the Right Wing Nationalists, Corporate Personhooders.

The Moral Majority ineptly gave Moral Authority to a Golden Shower Boy.

Who can grab pussy, who slept with his daughters, who slept with a slave, who washed their hands, who can do incest and get away with it?

Who are the historical "Bad, Good Men/Good, Bad Men? And how do they get away with it?

Again, historically, they were all "Handed License."

Who has the "power" to "hand license?"

SCOTUS handed license to Bush 43, the Electoral College handed license to Trump 45.

Neither Bush nor Trump won the vote.

Trump is the "Moonlight" President with the Moral Authority to do Wrong, handed to him by Corrupt Partisans--the modern day Barabbas, thanks to the Far Right, Again, and Thinking Errors.