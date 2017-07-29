Are you Still Contributing to Newsvine, Or Are You Already Moving On?

Seems like some authors are already leaving Newsvine, or have stopped contributing. After all, we are on the Slow Motion version of the Titanic.

It does pain me to think that all that was this, is sinking into oblivion. When we lost Vlad's Dog, I took that as a harbinger of our final fate.

Vlad took everything he had ever posted, authored, seeded down...it was just gone, as if it had never existed. It was cold reality, sending an icy chill: those who have been here for a long time felt it, and it will be our fate, though not our will.

Somehow, this does not seem like a natural death, more like a mass murder, then a mass grave.

Somewhere in cyberland, we are preserved for posterity. Will someone/something dig us up, examine us, the first of our kind.

We tried to become one, a bigger voice, and almost succeeded. Then came the Right Wing Trolls. Destructive they were, gang collaspsing articles, targeting authors, bullying, trashing, deriding.

Then came abandonment. Our Venue was not thought to be of monetary value, and we became refugees, along with the refugees from other discarded venues.

Then came the spammers, droves of scammers peddling their scams, wears, services, the scum of the earth, made their home, our home.

Our gem, our diamond became nothing, just another blogspace, for the mad, the disenfranchised, the religious zealots and their soap box theologies.

We are, dying from a social cancer. We have no legacy, that was taken from us. All to a mass grave, except the vermin will scatter and find a new place to infest.

An unmarked mass tomb, is us. They say, there is a deep vault, a legacy to the Great Library at Alexandria which was laid to waste by such forces that laid us to waste . . . but our voice in preserved, that it might be discovered by some advanced race.

I wonder if, they might discover, us. Somehow, we forged in the fiery pit of our souls pressured together with enough force and heat, that it did create a virtual something, a diamond of the minds, pure in thought.

I like to think of "us" minus contaminants, as a brilliant gem, that will somehow last, yes, even with Vlad among us.

Good bye, All, May We Meet Again, Somewhere, Sometime, may someone appreciate what we tried to do, that this may not have been for nothing . . . and into the Darkness, We Go . . .