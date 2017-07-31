In a Weird Twist of Fate: Trump is Outing Christians Or the Case for Saint Donald/Donald the Great Or Smart ALEC vs Smart Aleck

One of the Memes for the Religiosity of the Far Right, is that a person cannot be a Christian unless they are heterosexual. Though usually not stated that way, that is the true meaning of the message. Basically the homosexual is in league with the Devil, or that is the message, again. Of course, the Hard Core of the Far Right would like that message expanded to mean, that unless you are a Christian Faith Based Conservative, you certainly will go to Hell.

Of course this line of thinking, is definitely cult thinking, the same thinking that is used by the Nation of Islam, ISIS, and other Extremist Groups. We have had such groups here: The Branch Davidians, The People's Temple of the Jim Jones Era, the Fundamentalists of the LDS/Bundists and others:

http://all-that-is-interesting.com/insane-cults

One could argue that all exclusionary groups claiming unique form of religiosity are really a cult. It is a challenge to the existing form of government, and of course, is about money, power, and control.

One could put ALEC, into this group, probably the most active Underground Group in the United States:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqBFXwdY8Ac

An inside look at this problem, is about addictive behaviors. Yes, religion can become an addiction, in and of itself:

https://www.recoveryplace.com/blog/5-signs-you-may-be-addicted-to-religion/

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1023%2FA%3A1014074130084?LI=true

Used by Pharaohs even Kim Jong Un, individuals have used religiosity to enshrine themselves into the psyche of their followers/subjects.

Being the Law/Above the Law is the goal of would be Gods:

https://www.google.com/search?q=who+were+the+pharoahs&rlz=1C1CHZL_enUS749US749&oq=who+were+the+pharoahs&aqs=chrome..69i57.6928j0j8&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

Can a Theology Truly Be Incorporated: Or/A Man or Who Would Be Pharaoh?

Trump is the Perfect ALEC President.

In a Even Weirder Twist, we now have the two of the world's candidates for that title at megalomaniac loggerheads:

Or Donald J. Trump vs Kim Jong Un Or Smart ALEC vs Smart Aleck

Most people don't see it that way, a battle of the Tin Horns of sort.

So, in a World view who are Donald J. Trump and Kim Jong Un?

Are they just both really Blow-Hards with too much power?

Not likely that any could challenge Kim Jong Un, is his role, and not likely that any could challenge Donald J. Trump in his role, but why?

Ah, loyalists/followers/zealots who have a need for such.

Who Would Be King/ Who Would Be Pharaoh

Fearless Leader Kim Jong Un vs Donald the Great/Saint Donald

Let the Battle Begin: The Nuclear Crusades Or Blow Me All to Hell!

Look, Newsvine is minus 61 days and counting so we can get a little crazy here.