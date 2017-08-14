Republicans Have to @!$%# a (Trump/Pence) or Get The Hell Out of Dodge

The GOP are looking more and more like KKK or even Hitler Youth. Oh, they are fucking going to have the dead patriots of WW2 spring out of the ground and eat their Right Wing bigot faces off (Fake Patriots).

The current Republican leaders are going to have to shit or get off the pot sucking corporate tit.

True Americans are getting sick of fake Americans, we know who the Fake Patriots are.

As is happening after Charlottsville, time to out the perpetrators of hate, bigotry, and violence. Remember Timothy McVeigh, that is who we are dealing with. Know a Right Wing Fake, hating bigot, Out Them!