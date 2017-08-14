Bill Maher: Trump 'totally wants to be a dictator' | Fox News

Bill Maher said President Trump wants to "do all the things dictators do" and that includes killing people.

The HBO show host said in a new interview Trump "so wants to be that guy who can do whatever he wants."

Speaking to CNN's Fareed Zakaria on Sunday, Maher argued Trump would order people killed if he could.

"I asked the panel last week [on my show], Ralph Reed, ‘Do you think Putin has ordered people killed?' He said 'Absolutely.' I said, 'Do you think Trump would do that if he could?' [He said,] 'No.' I do. I think if Trump could do that. He would do all the things dictators do. So, yes, that’s very frightening."

The 61-year-old added about Trump, "He totally wants to be a dictator. It’s so obvious."

Maher also said he was "hoping" the stock market would crash so Trump would lose the support of the Republican Party.

"I thought he would crash the stock market. I still think he will. I’m hoping, actually, because that’s one thing that would maybe lose him a lot of support in the Republican party," Maher revealed.