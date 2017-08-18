A Come-to-Jesus Moment for Liberals The left has a chance to supplant the Christian right as the new moral authority.

In fact, Democrats are more religious than Republicans, according to Pew. From Episcopalians and Jews to African-American Baptists, Democrats outnumber Republicans in their profession of faith. But Democrats don't view politics through the lens of religion. Republicans do. Over time, and in the absence of a healthy counterweight, the Republican view of politics vis-a-vis religion grew dramatically myopic, so much so that in 2016 the same Christian conservatives who agonized over Clinton's besmirching of the presidency chose to unite behind a lying, thieving, philandering sadist in order to achieve a long-coveted and long-denied goal: outlawing abortion.