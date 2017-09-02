Newsvine

If You Could Meet, Anyone, Past or Present? Who, and Why?

By Aix sponsa
Sat Sep 2, 2017 2:43 AM
    Actually, I was thinking of Donald Trump when I wrote this.  I really would not want to meet Trump, at all.  I can't honestly think of one reason why I would want to meet him in person. In fact, there are many people, famous or infamous, who I would not bother for a second to see in person.

    There are a few people who I would have liked to have met in my lifetime.  As a young person, I went on an honors trip back East from the Pacific Northwest.  It was composed of only boys, 14 to 17, and the main reason that I so wanted to go, was to meet JFK.  The group had arranged a luncheon with President Kennedy in the Summer of 1963, I was just 16, then.  As it turned out, all the dinner etiquette that I had trained for, went unused, the luncheon was cancelled.  JFK was my idol, even though I was a teen GOP leader in my western state.  Of course, when he was assassinated, I was in U.S. History Class, just before high school noon lunch break, when the announcement came over the intercom.

    I was emotionally crushed, I would never fulfill my dream, it was stolen from me and a whole nation.  I watched history unfold before my very eyes, including being one of millions who saw Jack Ruby shoot Lee Harvey Oswald on Live Television.

    I am sure that there are many others who  I could have chosen to meet over my lifetime, but, my boyhood dream died with JFK.

    So, who would you have liked to have met in your lifetime? 

