If You Could Meet, Anyone, Past or Present? Who, and Why?

Actually, I was thinking of Donald Trump when I wrote this. I really would not want to meet Trump, at all. I can't honestly think of one reason why I would want to meet him in person. In fact, there are many people, famous or infamous, who I would not bother for a second to see in person.

There are a few people who I would have liked to have met in my lifetime. As a young person, I went on an honors trip back East from the Pacific Northwest. It was composed of only boys, 14 to 17, and the main reason that I so wanted to go, was to meet JFK. The group had arranged a luncheon with President Kennedy in the Summer of 1963, I was just 16, then. As it turned out, all the dinner etiquette that I had trained for, went unused, the luncheon was cancelled. JFK was my idol, even though I was a teen GOP leader in my western state. Of course, when he was assassinated, I was in U.S. History Class, just before high school noon lunch break, when the announcement came over the intercom.

I was emotionally crushed, I would never fulfill my dream, it was stolen from me and a whole nation. I watched history unfold before my very eyes, including being one of millions who saw Jack Ruby shoot Lee Harvey Oswald on Live Television.

I am sure that there are many others who I could have chosen to meet over my lifetime, but, my boyhood dream died with JFK.

So, who would you have liked to have met in your lifetime?