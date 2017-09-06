Newsvine

Read the Letter Trump's Attorney Michael Cohen Sent Investigators About the 'Golden Showers' Dossie

View Original Article: Daily Beast
Tue Sep 5, 2017
    SPENCER ACKERMAN

    08.31.17 10:20 AM ET

     

    President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen told the House intelligence committee investigating ties between Trump associates and the Kremlin that it should “discern and publicly disclose” the financing and motivations of the salacious dossier claiming, among other things, that Russian sex workers performed a golden shower for the pleasure of the future president.

    In an Aug. 14 letter first reported by The New York Times and acquired by The Daily Beast, Cohen seeks to rebut the unproven claims in the dossier alleging his own role in a Trump-Kremlin relationship during the 2016 presidential campaign.

    Cohen’s letter is concerned entirely with refuting the dossier’s claims about himself, not its broader allegations about Trump. Despite calling the document “libelous” and saying “any repetition of its allegations by the Committee should be rejected,” Cohen’s letter repeats several of its claims.

     

