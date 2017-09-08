Liberals: Who Is Your Favorite Newsvine Right Wing Troll?

May You Leave Newsvine and Be Encased in a 500 Pound Lump of Elephant Dung Source

Oh Yes, the RW Trolls came to Newsvine to just leave their dirty little toddler diapers so we could all play with their creation of Poo Poo.

Oh, years back, there were a few genuine Republicans with whom you could have a meaningful discussion. But as of fairly recent, we on Newsvine have attracted a whole shit-load of supposed RW Trolls.

Many have admitted that they have no meaningful reason for being on Newsvine. Many have confessed to having multiple identities.

All it really takes is to read the heading of an article, and one can peg which Troll Clone posted it. When one clone wears itself out, there comes another: equally as anti-logic, and lacking in mental skills.

Project/Deflect or Deflect/Project is their MO, when attacking an article by a liberal.

Then the same characters come in on cue, and mimic each other like a round table of 6 year olds. Oh well, I will be gone, but so will be Johnathon, Patriot8888, BryanRJ, AirWingMarine, CaptCaveMan, It Aint So, Iconoclasmic, Jasper2529, hell-o-friday, every member on American Patriots on Newsvine , and all the other Troll Hole Askovian Nations https://americanpatriotsonnv.newsvine.com/_tps/_group/members

They admit, that they aren't here to contribute anything, but just smear shit all over the walls of Newsvine, like in a 6th grade locker room for juvenile delinquents.

So liberals, time to tell our resident trolls what you think of them.

Man, there are a couple of fruitcakes who are so fixated on Hillary. it is Hilarious. Oh, yeah, Rick what a loser.

Trump, Bush, Cheney should have been around in the days of Al Capone and you trolls could have pimped for them.

You Right Wingers should feel proud of yourselves, but Newsvine dying was just a business decision. You know, parasites/cancer cells die when they 'kill' the host. So if you want credit for your own demise, you'd be dumb enough to put on your "Hero/Patriot Badge" and amuse yourselves. You made your case for 'mental masturbation' in the 6th grade halls of infamy.

'