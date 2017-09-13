Trump, Bannon Moves Ahead Of 2018 Could Threaten GOP Senate Majority

Politico reported over the weekend that Bannon is preparing to put money where Trump's mouth is, coordinating with conservative donor Robert Mercer to not just target Flake and Heller, but possibly even Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, a onetime ally of Trump who was considered for secretary of state, and Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, the former head of the NRSC. Corker told reporters this week that he hasn't made up his mind as to whether he will run for re-election. Bannon promised on CBS News's 60 Minutes that he was ready to go to war with the GOP establishment and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky.