A 21st Century Fascist State | Penn Political Review

The North Korean government hides all this behind a shield of propaganda and intense rhetoric that makes North Korea look like a familiar Cold War relic of Stalinist communism. Many observers feel content in believing this image because it makes North Korea more predictable. However, North Korea many of the basic features of communism: a classless system, a belief in internationalism, and a desire for equality. It does, however, have the characteristics qualifying it for fascism: xenophobia, a strict class system, a belief in racial supremacy, a parental leader, and a hated “other” group. North Korea’s doctrines center on its racial supremacy and its enemies’ moral degeneracy, which makes the current structure of North Korea’s government more aligned with fascist principles than communist ones.