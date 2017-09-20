Vlad is Back!

Internationally-acclaimed artist Hofesh Shechter has single-handedly created a new genre: part dance, part gig, part theatre and wholly original, his work has its own instantly identifiable and entirely unique voice.

Grand Finale is the feverishly anticipated new show from "One of the British dance scene's hottest properties" (New York Times) and will receive its world premiere at La Villette in Paris in co-production with Théâtre de la Ville on 14 June, followed by an extensive international tour.

Performed by a ten-strong tribe of world-class dancers and accompanied by a live band, Grand Finale combines a cacophonic, pulsating score and richly theatrical set and costume design with the incredibly anarchic energy of Shechter's choreography, and portrays a world in freefall.

The company's exceptional ensemble of dancers comes from 8 different countries. They are Chien-Ming Chang, Frédéric Despierre, Rachel Fallon, Mickael Frappat, Yeji Kim, Kim Kohlmann, Erion Kruja, Merel Lammers, Attila Ronai, Diogo Sousa.

Choreography & Music by Hofesh Shechter

Set & Costumes by Tom Scutt

Lighting Design by Tom Visser

Music Collaborators: Nell Catchpole & Yaron Engler

Associate Artistic Director: Bruno Guillore

Produced by Hofesh Shechter Company and commissioned by Georgia Rosengarten.

Our Commissioning Partners are Sadler's Wells, Théâtre de la Ville-Paris / La Villette-Paris and Brighton Dome and Festival. Co-commissioned by Colours International Dance Festival Stuttgart, Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg, Romaeuropa Festival, Theatre Royal Plymouth and Marche Teatro / Inteatro Festival together with Danse Danse Montréal, HELLERAU -European Center for the Arts Dresden, Dansens Hus Oslo, Athens and Epidaurus Festival, HOME Manchester and Scène Nationale d'Albi.

The new creation is generously supported by the International Music and Arts Foundation.