Newsvine

Aix sponsa

About Articles: 284 Seeds: 1458 Comments: 12433 Since: Sep 2008

Jehovah's Witnesses Ban is Overwhelmingly Supported By Russians Despite Knowing Nothing About the Religious Group

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Aix sponsa View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNewsweek
Seeded on Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:31 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The decision was an attack on religious freedom and it has been widely condemned, including by the United States and the European Union, said the Jehovah’s Witnesses. In its annual report in April, The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) placed Russia in its highest tier of violators of religious freedom for the first time.

“Through a cynical use of an extremely flawed set of anti-extremism laws, Russia has banned for the first time in its history a centrally administered religion,” the chair of the independent bipartisan commission, Thomas Reese, said following the release of the report.

But the ban has been supported by the Russian Orthodox Church, which has become increasingly popular and influential under President Vladimir Putin. Seventy-two percent of the Russian population were identified as belonging to the Orthodox Church in 2008, more than double the percentage from 1991.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor