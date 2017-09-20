Newsvine

Aix sponsa

Religion and Addiction: Void Fillers

But the wish itself is not an evil thing. It's a very human thing. It's something we know intimately in ourselves and it brings out our compassion for the vulnerability we see in others.

We can respect the religious person, and we can respect the addict, not for the way they live their lives, not for their blind determination to keep doing what they're doing, but for appropriating the machinery of desire for the pursuit of connection. Not money, not power, not even pleasure—the paltry goals of everyday life—but something special.

