Hold my hand

I am afraid

Please pray for me

when I am away

Comfort the girl

help her understand

no memory, no matter how sad

no violence, no matter how bad

can darken the heart

or tear it apart

Take my hand

when you are scared

I will pray

if you go back out there

comfort the man

help him understand

that no floating sheet, no matter how haunting

and no secret, no matter how nasty

can poison your voice

or keep you from joy