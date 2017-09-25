How you can prepare for World War Three and what to do if there is a nuclear attack - the official survival guide

What to do after a nuclear blast?

And with the tensions showing no signs of letting up it's been reported the UK Government is now working on a new alert system to prepare Brits for the horror of a nuclear war.

Back in the dark days of the Cold War, the British government developed a “four minute warning” system to alert the public that the country had come under attack.

The warning system, which was in place from 1953-1992, used air raid sirens, TV bulletins and radio broadcasts to spread the terrifying news but, thankfully, it was never used.

In 2003, the National Attack Warning System (NAWS) was developed, allowing the government to warn the population by phone, radio and TV if we ever come under attack.

Nowadays nuclear bomb alert text messages and social media are the preferred method.

Decay rates of the radioactive fallout are the same for any size nuclear device.

However, the amount of fallout will vary based on the size of the device and its proximity to the ground. Therefore, it might be necessary for those in the areas with highest radiation levels to shelter for up to a month.

The heaviest fallout would be limited to the area at or downwind from the explosion and 80 percent of the fallout would occur during the first 24 hours.

People in most of the areas that would be affected could be allowed to come out of shelter within a few days and, if necessary, evacuate to unaffected areas.

Keep listening to the radio and television for news about what to do, where to go and places to avoid.

Stay away from damaged areas. Stay away from areas marked 'radiation hazard' or 'HAZMAT.' Remember that radiation cannot be seen, smelled or otherwise detected by human senses.