Can the Religious Right be Saved? by Russell D. Moore | Articles | First Things

Surveying the countercultural hippies and anti-war activists streaming into the 1972 Democratic National Convention to nominate George McGovern, not as protesters but as duly elected delegates, Tip O’Neill was perplexed. He knew that, for all the talk of the dawning of the Age of Aquarius, this was not a winning coalition, and wouldn’t be for a long time, if ever. The old-school Irish Catholic party boss and New Deal political tactician famously said that the Democratic party had been taken over “by the cast of Hair.” We can have some sympathy with Tip O’Neill now that the Republican party has, one might say, been taken over by the cast of The Apprentice.

Parties are resilient, and there are no permanent winners and rarely permanent losers. Economic conservatism can survive a protectionist or nativist upsurge every once in a while, because the base value of economic conservatism is prosperity and people will recalibrate to what works. Foreign policy conservatism can withstand an occasional tide of “America First” approaches to the world. For religious conservatism, though, the aftermath of 2016 will be different. The reason for the existence of religious conservatism is, after all, about moral formation and family values.

For some, the trauma of 2016 will be healed easily. I understand the sort of Evangelical or Catholic who, looking at these choices, believes that he or she must choose the lesser of two evils, acknowledging the moral catastrophe at play with both of the two major candidates, and who hopes and prays for the best with a less than ideal president. This, unfortunately, has not been the approach of some of the old-guard religious right’s political activist wing.

The crisis before us now is not that many among the national religious right’s political establishment have endorsed a candidate but that they also ignored or downplayed some of the most morally troublesome questions of personal character, and, for instance, issues of torture and war crimes, an embrace of an “alt-right” movement of white identity ethno-nationalism and anti-Semitism, along with serious matters of sexual degradation towards women. Some—mostly Evangelical—political leaders have waved away misogyny and sexually predatory language as “locker-room talk” or “macho” behavior. Some have suggested that their candidate has never claimed to be “a choirboy”—thereby defining deviancy down to such a degree that respect for women, protection of the vulnerable, and a defense of sexual morality are recast as naive and unrealistic.