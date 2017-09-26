The Media Got It Wrong, It is the Alt-Religious Far Right

Well, time is ticking down on Newsvine, so it is also time to get out the heavy artillery. Met some very fine people on Newsvine, sure as Hell not the Trump Minions/Trolls/Spammers all from the same pile of green slime mold.

I think back on what I have learned and what people tried to make me unlearn. I was a straight A student in middle and high school, but that was back in the early 60s, a totally different universe than we have now. In elementary I was a little what we would call now...a geek.

Oh, if I could only have the feelings when we finally got a satellite in space, and as we got more, I would go out in the night sky and peer into the heavens just to see a little tiny dot of light transit the sky, oh pure ecstasy.

I lived in a small western farm town, I totally relate to Stand By Me, just love that period of time. I was just the age of the main character, 12 going on 13 in the summer of 59.

I was a bit awkward, but in those days people appreciated hard work, those who worked on farms, and those who also worked getting good grades. I got along, some of my best friends were either good athletes, musically talented, or just good old salt-of-the-earth types.

We had dances, school dances/sock hops, dances at the various churches, even at the local Armory. Loved to dance, I remember we would start dancing, and if you and your partner were very good, the other kids would move off to the side, just to watch the best dancers--and sometimes I was one of them.

Everybody got along, no fuss between who belonged to what church, we all went to all of them. No fuss about if you came to school with cow poop on your feet, or sported Sunday dress.

My little school, it was like having a 100 or so cousins, we did everything together. I remember a couple of bullies, but there was this kid called Virgil, and Virgil--I mean nobody messed with Virgil. Funny thing about Virgil, he didn't allow bulling. All ya had to do, is tell Virgil about a bully, and that bully suddenly turned out to be sweet as rock candy.

I finally went to university, it was the highlight time of science, engineering, and it would be only a few years before going to the moon and yes, also, Woodstock.

That was such an interesting time, but one thing, people kept their religious views personal. On campus there was the Catholic Learning Center, the Christian Missionary School, and the Mormon Institute. People went to regular classes at the University, the Math, the Physics, the Engineering School. Wasn't at all the thing to flaunt religious views in academic classes, that would get you laughed out of class.

I did also go, to one of the Religious Centers, and there was absolutely no 'bleed over' into academia.

It was the day of the Soap Box Preachers, but you had to go to the bigger cities to see them, and they (the soap boxers) were pretty much the fringe at that time.

However, the main stream religions were totally accepted, but you did have to stay on your side of the fence.

People, then, just did not talk politics and religion at the same time, just wasn't done. So, as I go into old age, I am suddenly confronted with un-learning everything that I ever learned. People used to go the funny farm/nut house for "Talking to God" but now if you don't claim to be an open professed Evangelical/real Christian, you are either an atheist or a Muslim, just wow.

We now have the Alt-Religious Far Right. The media has so far (with the help of some hellfire and brimstone slingers) come up with a classification of the Alt-Right.

By living in the period of said evolution of the Political Fundamentalist, I would rather call them the Alt-Religious Far Right.

There is nothing at all Religious about the Alt-Religious, in fact, in the classic sense they have built themselves the equivalent of a Golden Calf or now, a Golden Boy who takes Golden Showers.

Being: Alt-Religious Far Right Evangelical is paradox within an oxymoron, but they aren't smart enough to figure that one out.