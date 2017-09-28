Internet Trolls Explain Why They Do What They Do | Alternet

"I use trolling because trying to get through to most right-wingers with logic is nearly impossible,” Schewitz wrote me, via email. “I know, because I was raised in a very conservative household. If you troll them and get them off their script, you can then force them to do some really interesting mental gymnastics and maybe rethink their belief systems ever so slightly. You can't knock the wall down, but you can create dozens of little cracks in it. I'm not a nasty troll, although I can be utterly vicious when dealing with alt-right and white supremacist idiots.”

Schewitz's victories have included trolling a local woman who was making racist comments “until I had plenty of material I could send to her parish priest, which I threatened to do if she didn't knock it off. She did.”

“I like to have fun,” Schewitz told me, “but I have no problem screencapping someone's online comments and sending it to their employer, and yes, I have had people terminated from their jobs for things they've said online.” He’s also trolled Nigerian scammers, and succeeded in turning the con around on its perpetrator. He considers himself a white-hat troll, versus trolls of the nefarious, black-hat variety, and focuses on Facebook pages of targets from his local area. “I believe I'm doing it for good, and to protect others. Like the Nigerian scammers, I would prefer the bad trolls spend their time fighting with me, instead of someone who can't handle them. I sort of think of it as a guardian role, if that's the right term for it.”

“Trolling is also a form of therapy to me,” he added, when I asked why it was his method of choice. “It's fun to blow off steam at the end of a long day at work by making some conservative figure on Twitter lose their minds, or goad a racist on Reddit into saying things that get them banned by the mods.”