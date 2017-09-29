Supreme Court Expands Rights for Students with Disabilities

"School for students with disabilities today can be a disaster,” said Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi, president of RespectAbility, a nonprofit that advocates for increased opportunities for people with disabilities. “Every child should have access to the education and skills they need to succeed. This Supreme Court decision can mean that students with disabilities can succeed, just like anyone else."

The case originated with an autistic boy in Colorado named Endrew, whose parents pulled him out of Douglas County School District public schools in 5th grade after they took issue with his individualized education plan. Under federal law, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, schools must work with families to develop individualized learning plans for students with disabilities.

While Endrew had been making progress in the public schools, his parents felt his plan for that year simply replicated goals from years past. As a result, they enrolled him in a private school where, they argued, Endrew made academic and social progress.

Seeking tuition reimbursement, they filed a complaint with the state’s department of education in which they argued that Endrew had been denied a “free appropriate public education” – a requirement of states under IDEA. The school district won the suit, and when his parent filed a lawsuit in federal district court, the judge also sided with the school district, as did the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit after his parents appealed the ruling.

In the Supreme Court case, Endrew and his family asked for clarification about the type of education benefits the federal law requires of schools, specifically, whether it requires “merely more than de minimis,” or something greater.

“The IDEA demands more,” Roberts wrote in the opinion. “It requires an educational program reasonably calculated to enable a child to make progress appropriate in light of the child’s circumstances.”