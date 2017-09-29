Former President Obama and a Team of ADA Lawyers May Target Individual GOP Members Regarding Failed Attempts to Repeal ACA

It is no secret among insiders on the Hill, that there have been many coordinated efforts by GOP House and Senate leaders (and even the President of the United States) to not only discredit Former President Obama, but to basically erase Obama's ACA success and all gains by the sick and disabled during his administration.

Though the Republicans have failed numerous attempts at destroying public health care in general, there is still plenty of plotting going on within Congressional GOP members to finally kill what is commonly known as Obamacare.

http://www.mercurynews.com/2017/09/25/latest-gop-effort-to-dismantle-obamacare-fails/

There is no love lost between current GOP leaders and the former administration. Since the Trump administration has taken office, thousands of positions have not been filled; former leadership ousted, and a virtual witch hunt for any persons deemed of liberal leanings.

Though it is 'normal' for an incoming administrate to fill government positions with their "own kind," it generally does not become a full-blown vendetta. Trump has decimated female leadership positions, has few blacks in authoritative office, filled essentially none with the disabled community.

One has to deduce that Donald Trump is not very interested in female issues, minority issues, or issues involving the disabled.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/sep/21/trump-is-assembling-the-most-male-dominated-government-in-decades

There are redundant regulations and laws protecting elected officials from public redress. However, are some 'different' things to consider, this time. It is entirely possible, that future legal experts and historians may agree that the transition from the Obama Presidency to the Trump Presidency may be fraught with grave legal and Constitutional errors and the legality of the current administration is in question.

http://www.snopes.com/2017/09/27/presidential-election-do-over/

Two parties still have legal standing, and that would be Barrack Obama and Hillary Clinton, and one is a Constitutional Law Professor with many former colleagues who just happen agree with him.